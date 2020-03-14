Franciska ‘Marlene’ Roth, 82, of Upland, died on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 after a long struggle with congestive heart failure.
Marlene was born July 28, 1937 in a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio to David Wilcox and Franciska (Reeves) Wilcox. She graduated from Norwood High School in 1956. She attended Taylor University and graduated with a degree in Education in 1960. While at Taylor she met the love of her life, Wally and they were married during Marlene’s senior year. She also received a Masters in Education from Ball State University in 1962 and received additional education in art at Ohio State University and Navajo Community College in Tsaile, Arizona. Marlene taught public school for almost 30 years in a variety of subjects.
She was an active and founding member of Upland Community Church and she served in a variety of capacities at the church and in the community. Marlene loved to travel the world and she and Wally had many adventures together. She also loved nature and would spend hours in her garden. Her art reflected this appreciation as well.
Marlene is survived by her three sons: Keith Roth (wife Karen) of Davie, Florida; Kevin Roth (wife Suzy), Fishers; and Ken Roth (wife Jennifer), Indianapolis; and ten beloved grandchildren: Nate, Brendan, Maggie, Abbie (husband Johan), Kyle, Josh, Daniel, Kendra, Natalie and Jonathon.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of fifty-one years, Wally.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland, where a visitation will be held from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020 and an hour prior to the funeral service at the church. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020 at Upland Community Church, 439 W. Berry Ave., Upland, with Pastor Clyde Ewbank officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Taylor University for the Wally and Marlene Roth Memorial Scholarship Fund, 236 West Reade Ave., Upland, Indiana 46989 or to Upland Community Church, 439 West Berry Ave, Upland, IN, 46989.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com.
