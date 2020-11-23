Francis R. Smith, 86, of Huntington, died November 20, 2020.
Visitation will be from 3 pm- 7 pm, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Tom Coltrain officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by VFW Post #2689 of Huntington. Burial will be in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery .
