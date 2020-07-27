Francis M. “Bud” Hunnicutt, age 87, of Huntington, died at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Ossian Health and Rehab Center. Bud was born on November 6, 1932 in Huntington.
There will be no visitation or funeral services. Burial will be in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com.
