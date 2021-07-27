Francis Lowell Spangler, 86, Marion, passed away at 9:26 pm on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Jonesville, Virginia, on Tuesday, March 12, 1935, to Walter and Flora (Gregory) Spangler. He was married to the love of his life, Betty, who survives.
Lowell worked as a body shop manager and an insurance damage appraiser throughout his career, and he was a member of Eastview Wesleyan Church. He was an avid woodworker and craftsman, and he also enjoyed photography. Lowell loved to be around his family and was crazy about his grandchildren.
