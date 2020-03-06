Francis E. Solms, 81, of Upland, passed away on Monday, Mar. 2, 2020. He was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and so much more.
Francis was born in Marion on Nov. 6, 1938 to Frank and Helen (Wolfersberger) Solms. He grew up in Gas City, working in the family business from an early age and learning the value of a job well done.
He graduated from Mississinewa High School and Indiana University School of Business. After spending two years in the United States Army, he returned to Gas City and his own grocery business.
Francis married Linda Murray in 1965, and began a family which grew to three daughters. Francis took after his father in his temperament, rarely losing his temper or saying harsh words to or about anyone.
He was a gentle man who truly loved spending time with family and friends, often not the center of attention, but always there in the background enjoying the company around him.
Francis was a regular attender at Upland Community Church for more than 40 years and served as a trustee. During a major building project, he was very involved as a volunteer. Following his initial heart problems in 1999 and subsequent disability, he showed up every workday during the 2-year project and did whatever he was able to do. It truly helped him recover and his family felt it was a major reason for his longevity.
During his years working, Francis loved helping people, whether in his own business or other positions throughout his lifetime. He just knew how to take care of others. He loved his family and found something enjoyable about nearly everyone he met.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Linda; sister Bea (Ron) Griffith, Marion; daughters: Leah (Dennis) Kendall, Matthews; Deborah (Jeff) Raymond, Warsaw; and Laryssa (Jeff) Ziolkowski, Parma Heights, Ohio; grandchildren: Brittany (Zach) Bardsley and children Ezekiel and Eliora; Bethany (Brian) Miller and daughter Isabelle; Elijah Raymond; and Alexa Ziolkowski; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and many more. We loved him!
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., Upland, where a visitation will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 13, 2020.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 14 with an hour of visitation prior to the service at the Upland Community Church, 439 W. Berry Ave., Upland, with Pastor Mark Biehl officiating.
Donations in Francis’ name can be made to the American Heart Association or the Upland Community Church.
Online condolences and memories may be made at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
