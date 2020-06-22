Francis Donald “Don” Marley, Age 85, of Marion, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Wesleyan Healthcare, Marion Indiana.
Don was born September 22, 1934 in Grandin, Missouri the son of the late Jacob and Elizabeth (Wynn) Marley. He married Blanche I. (Hiles) Marley on November 5, 1983. She preceded him in death on October 9, 2014. Don worked for Circle Lanes in Bloomington, IL, and Active Products and Thompson in Marion IN.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army as a Field artillery Sergeant.
Don was a volunteer with the United Way Board, Crippled Children and Adults, Red Cross Disaster Committee and CH Coalition board member. Don was a member of the Roseburg Church of God, as well as Farrville Community Church where he had a passion for Church leadership in various capacities. He also enjoyed walking for recreation as well as his heath.
Don is survived by two sons, Donald L. Marley (Margit) of Goldsboro, NC; Jack D. Marley (Teri) of Cartersville, GA; four daughters Angela Mounsey (Martin) of Van Buren; Gail A. Davis (William) of Gas City, In; Melisa “ Lisa” J. Dunnagan (Steven) of Wabash, IN; DeAnna “Dee Dee” Kelly (Dave) Lakeville, IN IN; sisters Janice Jones (John) of Jonesboro, IL; Darlene Garrette of Ft. Wayne IN; Priscilla Cagle DunLap, TN; Marilyn Cloud of Marion, IN; twelve grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Marley, Jack Marley and sisters Patricia Jackson, Carol Boucher and Melba Purvis.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Raven –Choate Funeral Home, 1202 West Kem Road, Marion, IN 46952. Funeral service will be Thursday 25, 2020 at 11 Am with calling one hour prior with Pastor Al Soultz and Pastor Bill Fulda officiating.
Burial will take place immediately following services at Riverside Cemetery, Gas City, IN.
Memorial Contributions may be made out to Heart to Heart Hospice 1385 N Baldwin Ave, Marion, IN. 46952.
Online Condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com.
