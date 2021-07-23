Francis Dalton, age 80 of Mountain Home Idaho, passed away on Friday July 9, 2021.
Francis was born Feb. 7, 1941 to the late Homer and Genevieve (Bagley) Dalton. He graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1959 then joined the Air Force where he spent 20 years, then worked 21 years in Civil Service as a locksmith.
