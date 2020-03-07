Francis C. Ricks, 72, Fort Wayne, passed away at 2:08 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, May 8, 1947, to Carl and Merle (Welsh) Ricks. On August 15, 1977, he married his loving bride, Judith (Abshire) Ricks, who preceded him in death.
Burial for Francis took place at Grant Memorial Park in Marion, IN.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
