Heaven opened its arms to receive Frances G. Pack on June 1, 2020, at 8:05 PM. At this time, she was living at Morrison Woods in Muncie, Indiana. Frannie was born on November 27, 1942, in Marion, IN to Ralph W. and Sarah (French) Pack.
A graduate of Marion High School and Indiana University, Frannie lived most of her life in Grant County though “The Big Apple” lured her east for a time. There she taught in Bay Shore and on the weekends, escaped to the city to attend Broadway musicals. Later, she moved to New York City, where she exchanged teaching teens for training new employees at Bloomingdales. When Frannie returned home, she attended Indiana University to earn her masters while working in the Freshman Division. As a graduate student, Frannie was assigned to usher Andre Watts around the campus. That was the beginning of a lifelong friendship with this accomplished pianist. At a later date, while Frannie was head of the business arm of the Marion Philharmonic Orchestra, Watts performed in Marion. Another lifelong friend from her MPO days was Conductor Raymond Harvey. Being home in Marion afforded Frannie the opportunity to teach in the Marion Community Schools, first at McCulloch and then at Marion High School. Frannie’s students loved her ability to bring the dullest subjects to life and selected her as outstanding teacher multiple times.
Frannie was a talented woman. She was an accomplished violinist. As an undergraduate, Frannie performed with the Singing Hoosiers and led her dorm to victory in the prestigious IU Sing. She even saw her name in lights on the marquee of the Paramount Theater as the female lead in Fiorello. Good friends with George Bragg and Jim Moritz, she worked with and performed in many of their Brag-Mor Productions. Frannie’s love for all things purple and gold was shown in her years of organizing the reunions for the MHS Class of 1960 and of being one of the founders of the Marion High School Alumni Association. Most recently, Frannie was awarded Director Emeritus by Via Credit Union for her service on the Board of Directors from 1982 – 2019.
Frannie is survived by her siblings- Sarah (Dr. Maxwell) Urata, Honolulu, Hawaii; Ralph (Barbara) Pack, Jr., Marion; and Charles (Dianna) Pack, Fairmount. Also, she is survived by her nieces and nephews- Dr. John (Caryn) Urata, Portland, OR; Dr. Mika (Nathan) Moy, Albany, CA; Elizabeth (Brian) Knoderer, Fishers; Katherine (Linc) Mitchell, Muncie; Marian (Mark) Cunningham, Crown Point, IN; Ralph Douglas (Julie) Pack, Fort Wayne; Melinda Warming, Brownsburg; and 16 grand-nieces and nephews.
Frannie was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Sarah Pack.
Services will be held at a later date.
Integrity Funeral Care 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Suggested recipients for memorial contributions are the Marion High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 448, Marion, IN 46952, or the Grant County Community Foundation c/o Marion Philharmonic Orchestra Fund online at GiveToGrant.org/MPO or mailed to 505 W. 3rd St., Marion, IN 46952 with “MPO in memory of Frances Pack” written in the memo line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.