Frances Cobb, age 82, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Muncie, Indiana.
Frances was born Feb. 25, 1938 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia the daughter of the late John and Ann (Treadway) Lyons. She graduated from East Stone Gap High School in 1956, and she loved attending the longest continual High School Reunion in the United States.
She married Carroll Cobb on Nov. 30, 1957 and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2010. She truly enjoyed the lake and she and Carroll had a home on Dale Hollow Lake where they enjoyed spending their summers. Frances worked and retired from Marion Community Schools with 21 years working at Riverview Elementary School.
Her grandkids meant the world to her and she loved sharing pictures and stories about them. She was a 50 plus year member of the Order of Eastern Star Chapter #301, LaFontaine. She loved the holiday season and made Christmas crafts for all! Frances was known as the “Mayor” of her neighborhood and she loved all of her neighbors dearly.
She is survived by two daughters, Bethany (Gregory) Roper of Muncie and Linda Cobb of Madison, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Brianna (Jon) Shufelt and Elijah Roper; and Frances was excited to know she had a great-grandchild on the way!
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Sidney Lyons and Kermit Lyons and a sister, Bobbie Louise Clarkston.
Private family services will be held with entombment in Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer and Dementia Research at the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001; or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com.
