Fr. Christopher G. Roberts, 41, faithful priest of the Diocese of Lafayette and pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church, Marion died on October 10, 2020. Christopher was born in Logansport on February 17, 1979 to George H. and Bernadine A. (Steinbart) Roberts.
Christopher was a 1997 graduate of Logansport High School where he was valedictorian and excelled in extracuricular activities and athletics: debate, band (saxophone), basketball, football and track. He continued his education at Harvard University from where he graduated magna cum laude in 2001. His calling to the priesthood came from his experience at Harvard and after graduating he pursued the vocation at Pontifical College Josephinum Seminary and the North American College Seminary Rome with studies at the Gregorianum. Christopher was ordained in 2007 and diligently began his priestly career as Associate Pastor at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Carmel. As an Associate Pastor he was then assigned to St. Francis Newman Center at Ball State University and St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Zionsville. In the years following, he was the administrator and pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Union City and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winchester. While working on his Sacred Theology License he was a resident priest at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kokomo. Fr. Christopher was then assigned to pastor Holy Family Catholic Church in Gas City and St. Paul Catholic Church, Marion. Most recently he was serving as pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church, Marion.
Fr. Christopher had a deep devotion to prayer and a commitment to fasting principles and encouraged others to do so. His passion for celebrating the Mass was quite well known. He was an active participant in the revival of the Latin mass, and was known widely as a brilliant homilist. Above all, he was a great scholar and teacher of the faith who shared his love of God by example and through his daily work with the many faith communities he served. Fr. Christopher recently completed his post graduate studies in Mariology (STL) at the University of Dayton. Having gained fluency in Spanish through studies in Mexico and Spain, Fr. Christopher served the Hispanic community with dedication in all of his assignments.
Fr. Christopher took physical fitness seriously and managed to run and workout at the gym on a regular basis despite his hectic schedule. He also enjoyed a good cigar in the company of his brother priests and sometimes indulged in great gelato. He shared his love of travel with friends and parishioners through pilgrimages to such places as Cuba, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. As a scholar of John Henry Newman, Christopher had a spiritual connection to Oxford where he visited to pray and expand his theological understanding.
He is survived by his parents, George H. and Bernadine A. Roberts, Logansport; siblings, Amy B. (Gary) Koepfer, Milan, Michigan; Theron B. Roberts, Granger; Allison C. (Dan) Weninger, New Braunfels, Texas; Courtney S. Roberts, Bethesda, Maryland; Tiffany B. B. Roberts, Peru, Indiana; four nieces and ten nephews and their nine children.
Visitation will be held from 3pm-7pm, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in All Saints Catholic Church, 112 East Market Street, Logansport, Indiana. The rosary service will begin at 7pm. The private funeral mass will be celebrated at 2pm, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in St. Paul Catholic Church with the principal celebrant, Most Rev. Timothy L. Doherty and the Priests of the Diocese of Lafayette. Covid-19 restrictions with masks and social distancing are required at both events. The funeral mass will be live streamed at http://www.stpaulcatholicmarion.org/.mass-online. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.