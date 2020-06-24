Floyd N. Simon, 83, of Berne, IN, passed away at 3:20PM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Chalet Village Health Care Center in Berne, IN. He was born on Thursday, October 8, 1936, in Berne, IN. He married Dorothy (Hart) Simon on Saturday, October 3, 1987 in Lake Arrowhead, CA.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 2:00PM at the Bethel Brethren Church 718 E Main St, Berne; with Pastor Joe Ness officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Berne Brethren Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
