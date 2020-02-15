Floyd E. "Geno" Miller, 73, Marion, passed away in his home at 10:30 pm on Monday, February 10, 2020. A lifelong resident of Marion, Floyd was born on Saturday, September 28, 1946, to the late Floyd and Virginia (Ray) Miller. He was married to his beloved wife, Shirley, whom he loved dearly. She preceded him in death.
For more than 20 years, Floyd worked at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Marion, where he was a water pollution control operator. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and especially spending time with his family and his dog, Bandit. He was an avid fan of the Purdue Boilermakers and Chicago Cubs. Floyd will also be known for his very contagious personality.
Survivors include his son, Brian (Darlene) Miller of Marion; grandson, Brian Andrew Miller of Marion; two great-granddaughters, Ava Miller and Paisley Miller; two great-grandsons, Brian Geno Miller and Bronx Miller; four sisters, Teresa (Dan) Tomlinson of Marion, Maria Withrow of Marion, Rosalia (Vic) Shipbaugh of Anderson, and Debra (Phil) O'Daire of Marion; and brother, William (Elaine) Zowd of Muncie.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his uncle and aunt, Clyde and Anna Sharp. They always held a special place in his heart because they raised Floyd as if he was their own son.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Floyd's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Terry Bishir officiating. Burial will take place at Jefferson Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
