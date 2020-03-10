Flossie E. Herring, 96, Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 12:45 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, July 14, 1923, to the late Guy and Florence (Richardson) Bartlett. On August 26, 1939, she married Harold E. Herring, and they shared nearly 65 years together before he preceded her in death on January 18, 2004.
Flossie loved life, working in her flower beds, being outdoors, as well as feeding and watching the birds. She would sit and work puzzles for hours with family and friends. There was always a puzzle in progress at her house. Her greatest joy were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a second mother to many.
She is survived by her sons, Evan (Mollie) Herring of Jonesboro and Jim (Cassie) Herring of Marion; daughter, V. Sue Herring of Marion; daughter-in-law, A. Sue Herring of Marion; grandchildren, Randy (Michelle) Herring, Cindy (Mike) Troxell, Nancy Hammonds, Kelly (Rich) Reed, Mary Jo Herring, and Michelle Herring; 21 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Mike Herring, and granddaughters, Cheryl Herring and Jennifer Herring.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave, Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Flossie’s life will begin at 11:30 am on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Pastor Dan Van Cise will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
