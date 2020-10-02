Florence "Sue" Hupp, 83, of Gas City, passed away at 1:41 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born in Jonesboro, Indiana, on Wednesday, May 19, 1937. She married William Miles Hupp who preceded her in death.
Sue graduated from J.C. Knight High School and worked in accounting for Miller International Clothing Co. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and was a cub scout den mother and 4-H Leader. She sold Tupperware, loved rainbows, studying genealogy, was an avid reader of romance and history books and often read two books a day.
Sue is survived by her children, William "Bud" (Connie) Hupp of Landess, Julie (David) Dile of NC, Gay (Doug) Brummet of Upland, C.B. Hupp of Gas City, Arretta Hupp of Greentown; sisters, Eula Yeater of Jonesboro, Janet Rhoades of Jonesboro; 8 granddaughters; 2 grandsons; 25 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren and a high school friend, Vi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Miles Hupp; father, Marion E. Howell; daughter-in-law, Sue Hupp; and sister-in-law, Betty Sprinkle.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Tabitha and David at Heart to Heart Hospice and Isaac Eakins for all their help.
At Sue's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. A private burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Back Creek Friends Church.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.