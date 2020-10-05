Florence (Sue) Hupp of Gas City, passed away at 1:40 a.m. on Friday, Oct 2, 2020. She was born at home just outside Jonesboro on May 19,1937 to Marion and Alice Howell. She graduated Mississinewa High School as the youngest and only married one in her class. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and was a den mother and a 4-H Leader. She sold Tupperware, and loved studying genealogy. She was an avid reader of romance and history books.
She worked in lending offices and banking for many years, then after moving to Denver, Colorado worked for Miller International Clothing Co, in accounting, before she retired and she and her husband moved back to Indiana.
She is survived by her children, William (Bud) Hupp (Connie) of Landess, Julie (David) Dile of NC, Gay (Doug) Brummet of Upland, C.B. Hupp of Gas city, and Arretta Hupp of Greentown: sisters, Eula Yeater and Janet Rhoades, of Jonesboro: 8 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, 25 great grandchildren, 3 great, great, grandchildren and a friend since High School, Vi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Miles Hupp, her parents, Marion and Alice Howell, sister-in-law, Betty Sprinkle, and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Sue Hupp.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Tabitha and David at Heart to Heart Hospice, and Isaac Eakins for all their help.
At Sue’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. A private burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Story-Wampner Funeral Service, Story Chapel, 400 E Main St Gas City, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Back Creek Friends Church, Fairmount, IN
Memories may be shared at www.nswcares.com
