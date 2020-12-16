Florence M. Terhune, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at her Fairmount residence.
Florence was born in Clay County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Roscoe J. and Cleo (Jones) Marcum. She graduated from Manchester High School in Clay County, Kentucky and received her Under Graduate and Master’s Degrees in Education from Ball State University. She married Allen C. Terhune on April 14, 1954. He preceded her in death on June 17, 1998. Florence retired from Mississinewa Schools in 2002 after teaching over 25 years where she taught at J.C. Knight, and R.J. Basket Middle Schools. After retiring from teaching, she was a volunteer at Marion General Hospital. Florence loved her Fairmount Friends Church family and served on several committees there, including Finance and M and O. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, reading, sewing, gardening, going to lunch with Jim, as well as traveling with her teacher girlfriends.
