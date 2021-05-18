Florence B. Childrey, 87, passed away on May 13, 2021 in Millers Merry Manor, Marion. She was born on Dec. 17, 1933 to the late Philip E. and Mamie E. (Woods) VanOsdol in Marion.
Florence was a life-long resident of Grant County and graduated from Fairmount High School in 1953. She met Paul E. Childrey and they were married on June 17, 1954. He preceded her in death on July 28, 2003. Florence was a dedicated housewife and provided in-home child care and since 2003 most of her time was spent volunteering at multiple nursing homes in the Grant County area. She enjoyed bird watching and her favorite birds were all red birds and humming-birds. Mallard ducks were also a favorite and she had quite the collection of mallard figurines. Florence was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church and enjoyed services and activities at the church. She loved all people and was well loved in return and will be greatly missed.
