Flora Isabel Lundi, 92, of Newhope, AR, and formerly of Huntington, IN, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Dierks Health & Rehab, Dierks, AR.
Isabel was born on May 17, 1928, in Greenfield, IN, to Jacob and Ethel (Carrie) Loehr. Her parents preceded her in death.
A Memorial Service will be announced and held in August.
A private burial will be in Marion National Cemetery, Marion, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
