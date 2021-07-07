Flora Ehrhart, 89, Marion, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor - East in Wabash. She was born in Las Animas, Colorado, on Thursday, December 10, 1931, to Soloman and Beatrice (Casias) Muniz. On June 28, 1950, she married Carl Ehrhart, and he preceded her in death in 2003.
Flora was always a loving and caring person. Most of her life, she took care of her children and grandchildren. She had raised her oldest granddaughter, Angela, from the age of eight into adulthood. She loved cooking for her family at the holidays, especially Christmas. She also loved flower gardening, canning, and watching cooking television shows. She had done a lot of crafting throughout her life and especially worked with plaster of paris, making frames, wall hangings, and statues. While at Northwood Manor, Flora enjoyed attending the church services there.
