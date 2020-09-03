Flavius "Flay" B Lhamon, 92, Gas City, passed away in his home at 9:31 am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Saturday, March 3, 1928, to Harvey and Minnie (Gray) Lhamon. In 1954, he married Margie (Yoke), who survives.
Flavius attended Gas City Schools and joined the United States Army and served during World War II. Following his military service, Flavius worked in maintenance for 35 years with Owens Illinois and later worked for Mississinewa School systems as a carpenter for over 10 years.
He was a member of Eastview Wesleyan Church for 65 years. He very proudly was able to take the Veteran Honor Flight a few years ago.
Along with his wife, survivors include his daughter, Sue (Dave) Farmer of Gas City; son, Daniel Lhamon of Marion; granddaughters, Carie (Bryan) Levensky of Gas City, Chelsiea Lhamon of Marion; grandson, John (Megan) Farmer; eight grand-children; nephew, Dave Huffman of Gas City; sister-in-law, Fay Huffman; and brother-in-law, Phil (Marcia) Yoke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Minnie Lhamon; brothers, Harvey Lhamon, Roy Lhamon; sisters, Bonnie Galimore, Evaleah Martin; and great-grandson, Tucker Farmer.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Eastview Wesleyan Church, 414 North 10th Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a Funeral Service to celebrate Flavius's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Noah Farmer officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Eastview Wesleyan Church 414 North 10th Street, Gas City, IN 46933.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN 46933.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.