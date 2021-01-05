Ferree, Arleta Faith Boardman, age 70, of Jonesboro, IN went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2021 with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 9, 1950 in Manchester, IA to the late Floyd and Joyce Boardman (Barnes). Arleta obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Marion College and taught grade school children for many years before working and retiring from the Off-Campus Library Services department at Indiana Wesleyan University in 2018. She was a longtime member of the Chapel Pike Wesleyan Church and sang in the choir. Arleta was an avid crafter who also enjoyed puzzles and games, especially Chinese Checkers. She will be most remembered for her love of music, especially hymns.
In addition to her parents, Arleta is preceded in death by her siblings, Leland Boardman, Leola Boardman Wollan, and Stephen Boardman.
