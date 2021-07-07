Felipe Trujillo, Jr., age 30 of Windfall, passed away on July 5, 2021 as a result of an automobile accident in Grant County. Felipe was born June 27, 1991 in Loris, South Carolina, the son of Felipe and Maria Ofelia (Rodriguez) Trujillo, Sr. He was raised in the Catholic faith and attended Tri-Central High School. Felipe worked in construction for Nars Construction in Windfall which he enjoyed very much. His life revolved around his family and spending time with his friends whom he also considered his family. Felipe loved working out at Planet Fitness, and he would often work out every single day. He always took pride in his appearance so it was very easy for him to attract the ladies. Felipe especially enjoyed driving his Ford truck which he named “Ruby”. He was also active with all forms of social media and was an avid Patriots football fan. Felipe will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Felipe’s family includes his parents, Felipe Sr. and Maria Trujillo of Windfall; beloved son, Lyric Ray “Ray-Ray” Trujillo of Fairmount; 3 sisters, Veronica Padilla of Converse, Melissa (Narciso) Guatemala of Windfall, and Victoria (Rolando) Cruz of Sweetzer; God-daughter, Severiana O. Guatemala; and numerous nieces and nephews. Felipe was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jose and Severiana Rodriguez and his paternal grandparents, Alejandrino and Victoria Trujillo.
