Faye Alene Blanton, 88, of Jonesboro, passed away at 4:10 am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Fries, Virginia, on June 9, 1931, to William and Beulah (Vaughn) Thomas. On October 12, 1974, she married Charles T. Blanton, and he preceded her in death on May 16, 2013.
Faye worked at SCM in Marion for 28 years before retiring. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed having family dinners over the years. She was known for her famous potato salad that her brother would take to work and share with his co-workers. Faye also enjoyed gardening and flowers. She had a great sense of humor and liked to make others laugh.
She is survived by two sisters, Cleo (late Cleve) Dowling of VA and Texas (late Ronald) Harreld of VA; five nephews, Johnny (Kerry) Dowling of VA, Tony White of VA, Tyrone (Lisa) Thomas of Larwell, Tim (Bonnie) Thomas of FL, and Jeff Thomas of Jonesboro; four nieces, Kim (Mark) Hullinger of Marion, Phillis R. White of Marion, Michele Thomas of KY, and Melody Thomas of NC; four great-nephews, Nathan Miller of Seymour, Joshua White of Marion, Matthew (Katie) White of Sweetser, and John Ford of KY; two great-nieces, Jessica (Anthony) Bertsch of VA and Ashley Thomas of KY; as well as several friends.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Faye was preceded in death by her son, Gregory J. Combs; three brothers, William Cecil Thomas, Jr., Jackie (Linda) Thomas, and Michael Thomas; and a nephew, Rodney Lee White.
At Faye’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
