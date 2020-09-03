F. Louise Friermood, 92, of Wabash, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Bickford Cottage in Wabash.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash, Indiana 46992 with Pastor Brad Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Mississinewa Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Living Well Senior Center of Wabash County, P.O. Box 447, Wabash, Indiana 46992.
