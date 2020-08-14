Evry D. “Deanie” Sutton, age 79 of Marion passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Wesleyan Health Care in Marion.
Deanie was born July 12, 1941 in Lee Valley, Tennessee the daughter of the late Charles and Nora (Markum) Sutton.
She was a very loving and caring person and enjoyed her work as a nurse’s aide at Marion General Hospital for several years. Deanie also loved gardening and was a member of the Hillside Wesleyan Church.
She is survived by a niece, Joyce Sue (Jerry) Troyer of Maryville, Tennessee and a nephew, Jerry (Karen) Hicks of Greenville, South Carolina.
Deanie was also preceded in death by 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Grant Memorial Park Cemetery, Marion, Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Grant County, 305 S. Norton Avenue Tower Suites, Marion, Indiana 46952.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
