Everett Fredric Webb, 82, of Kalamazoo, Michigan passed away on March 23, 2020. Born on March 21, 1938, in Elwood, Indiana, he was the son of the late George and Bertha (Jones) Webb.
He was a graduate of Elwood High School, and he received his BS from Hanover College and his MS from Ball State University. He was a retired teacher, guidance counselor, and basketball coach at Summitville High School, Madison-Grant High School, Sebring (FL) High School, and Oak Hill High School.
Most recently, he had attended Berean Baptist Church in Kalamazoo, Michigan and previously attended College Wesleyan Church in Marion, First Baptist Church in Sebring, Florida and the Sebring Church of the Nazarene.
He leaves his wife of 59 years, Karen Webb, son Daren Webb and wife Tammy of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and grandchildren Addison Webb and wife Valerie, McIntyre Webb and wife Erin, and Delaney Webb.
He was preceded in death by son Bruce Webb.
Private graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 30, 2020, at Gardens of Memory in Marion, Indiana.
