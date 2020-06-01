Everett Estill Standafer, age 67, of Huntington, passed away Friday, May 28, 2020, at 2:35 am at Millers Merry Manor, Huntington.
Everett worked at Fort Wayne Foundry. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing softball.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 1 from 1:00 -3:00 pm at Deal-Rice- Huntington Chapel, 338 E. Washington St., Huntington, preceding the 3:00 pm funeral service. Burial will follow at Andrews Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Autism Speaks c/o McElhaney Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750.
Online condolences to mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
