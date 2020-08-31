Evelyn Marie O’Hern, 58, of Hartford City, IN, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
A service to celebrate her life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Interment will follow at the St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Montpelier.
Preferred memorials: Blackford Animal Shelter C/O Pam Bonham PO Box 70 Hartford City IN 47348
