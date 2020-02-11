Evelyn “Lowene” Eiler, age 88 and a lifelong resident of Elwood and the Rigdon community, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following a very brief illness. She was born July 19, 1931 in Elwood, the daughter of Bernice D. and Ruby (Ebert) Hinds. Lowene worked for Delco Remy in Anderson for 10 years, and was a devoted homemaker all of her life. She loved caring for the needs of her family. Lowene was a 1949 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School. She married the love of her life, Harley D. Eiler on Sept. 14, 1957, and they shared more than 62 years of marriage together. Lowene was formerly an active member of Eastview Wesleyan Church in Gas City, and currently was a member of College Wesleyan Church in Marion where she was attending. She was a member of a Home Economics Club for many years. Lowene enjoyed cooking and baking and was known in the Rigdon community for her delicious pies and desserts. She also enjoyed camping, spending time outdoors, visiting Wisconsin, and being out on the lake. More than anything, she was devoted to her family and the Lord.
Lowene’s family includes her husband of 62 years, Harley D. Eiler of Elwood; daughter, Janice E. (husband Jeff) Johnson of Elwood; son, Jeffrey D. Eiler of Barron, Wisconsin; 5 grandchildren, Jillian (husband John) Huffman, Joshua Donald (wife Carol Anne) Eiler, Justin Aron Eiler, Jessica Elaine Johnson, and Joelle Elisabeth Johnson; and several great-grandchildren. Lowene was preceded in death by both her parents.
A funeral service celebrating Lowene’s life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Mark Atkinson of Eastview Wesleyan Church and Pastor Alex Mandura of College Wesleyan Church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent Hospice through the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.
