Evelyn “Loretta” Jenkins “Mama Bear”, 83, passed away at 2:41 a.m. November 29, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 3, at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, with her son James Marion Hatton officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Eaton. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Dec. 2, and 1-2 p.m., Dec. 3, at Keplinger Funeral Home.
