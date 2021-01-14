Evelyn June Elsten, 90, of Huntington, passed away January 7, 2021.
Survivors include her Three Daughters, Debbie (Curt) Day of Warren, IN, Jeanine (Jim) Harmon of Garland, TX, Karen (Larry) Poling of Huntington, IN; Six Grandchildren; Nine Great Grandchildren; and 2 Great Great Grandchildren; and her Sister, Shirley (Don) Dinius of Huntington, IN. She is preceded in death by her Spouse, Earl Elsten, First Husband, Gene Abner, Father, Fred Cosart, Mother, Edna Cosart, and Sister, Lillian Golden.
