Evelyn G. Bloxson, 95, of Huntington, died April 6, 2020 at her home.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Evelyn was born Nov. 24, 1924 in Huntington County, the daughter of Ray and Ethel Bear. She graduated from Huntington High School and married Arlen Bloxson. Evelyn worked at Goodyear Aerospace and loved to read.
Survivors include sons Warren Eckert, Terry (Monica) Eckert, and Michael Keister, all of Huntington, several grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Her parents and her husband precede her in death.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Evelyn G. Bloxson.
