Evelyn Burnice Craig, 97, Marion, passed away at 7:15 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Morrison Woods Health Campus in Muncie. She was born in Otway, Ohio, on Thursday, February 8, 1923, to Otto and Verna (Noxsel) Smith. On June 25, 1975, she married Charles D Craig.
Evelyn attended God’s Bible School and College and worked as a bookkeeper for World Headquarters of the Wesleyan Church, retiring in 1985. She was a member of Lakeview Wesleyan Church and Brookville Wesleyan Church. She loved to garden, grow flowers, and crochet. She enjoyed her grandchildren.
