Evelyn Burdette Bailey, 92, of Warren, IN, passed away at 8:05 PM on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Heritage Pointe in Warren, IN. She was born on Friday, September 28, 1928, in Owensboro, KY to Robert & Golda (Hoheimer) Burdette. Evelyn was a hard worker who farmed and raised dairy cows for most of her life. Her favorite job was at Heritage Pointe, where she worked in the Dietary Department. She loved the staff and residents during her time at Heritage Pointe and worked there until the age of 82. Evelyn was an avid bowler and a member of the Hillcrest Nazarene Church in Warren.
Loving survivors include her daughter - Marylee Voland, Warren, IN, sons - Alan (Laura) Bailey, Marantha Way, WA and Richard Bailey, Warren, IN, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, siblings-Marion (Mary Alice) Burdette, Texarkana, AR, Martin (Janet) Burdette, Plant City, FL, Earlene Lester, Gas City, IN, Mervyl (Donna) Burdette, Gas City, IN, Jr. (Mary Jane) Moore, Marion, IN, and Carol (Bob) Lennons, Fairmount, IN.
