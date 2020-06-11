Evelyn B. (Ormsby) Bledsoe, 89, Gas City, passed away in her home at 11:20 am on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, June 20, 1930, to John and Hazel (Stump) Young. She married Hildreth Bledsoe, who preceded her in death in 2002.
As a lifelong resident of Gas City, Evelyn graduated from Gas City High School. She owned the Corner Cafe in Gas City at corner of 1st St. and Main St. from 1970-1983. She was a member of Gas City United Methodist Church, Business Women of America and worked voter registration for the Republican Party. She loved making homemade chicken and noodles and was a great cook. She loved serving people and never met a stranger.
Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Holloway of Marion; sons, Ray Ormsby of Upland, Robert "Bob" (Jacque) Ormsby of Port Charlotte, FL; sister, Doris (Herman) Croy of Ft. Wayne; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel Young; husband, Hildreth Bledsoe; daughter, Barbara Harmon; son, Greg Ormsby; sister, Jane Pearson; and brother, John Young.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Evelyn's life will begin at 3:00 pm with Pastor Ron Forsythe officiating. Cremation will follow the services with burial of cremated remains to be in Marion National Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
