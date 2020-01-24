Evelyn Ann (E. A.) Mitchell Schuck, 75, peacefully went to the Lord on Jan. 3, 2020 from her beloved farm home in Telephone, TX. Her husband, Terry Schuck, was at her side. She was a believer and God has her.
Evelyn Ann’s parents were Eugene F. Mitchell and Ethel Evelyn Triplett Mitchell. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Terry Schuck (married: Nov. 3, 1973); two sons, Justin Schuck (Nancy, Houston, TX) and Cord Schuck (Emily, Dripping Springs, TX); two sisters, Lynda Trotter (Don Trotter, Starkville, MS) and Barbra Goodnite (Florence, AL); sister-in-law Kathy Schuck Lester (Richard Lester, Charlotte, NC); and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
‘Mimi’ adored her family, especially her grandchildren, Kaylee, JohnWayne, Sicily (Justin Schuck) and Ford and Indy (Cord Schuck). Indeed, she rallied and spent some time with each of them during their families Christmas visit of her sons in Telephone, TX. Yes, it was truly a miracle given to us by God.
E. A. was born in Greenville, MS. Her growing up and formative years were in Starkville, MS (State College) where her father was a professor at Mississippi State University and for a while he served as director of vocational education for the state of Mississippi.
Evelyn Ann graduated from Starkville High School and obtained her undergraduate degree in Education from Mississippi State University (MSU), State College, MS where she was a member of the Chi Omega fraternity and several honorary organizations; her master’s degree in Education at Memphis State University (MSU, now Memphis University), Memphis, TN, and had completed most of her hours towards her doctorate in psychology at Memphis State University, which was interrupted by her marriage to Terry.
E. A. was an accomplished musician in high school and was chosen for the Mississippi Lions Club Band. One summer she toured Europe as a member of the band. At Mississippi State University, she was also a member of the band and a majorette, and went to the Liberty Bowl when it was played in Philadelphia, PA.
E. A. spent several years teaching in vocational business education and developed a curriculum for computer studies while teaching high school. She was meticulous in all her endeavors whether it was being a homemaker, keeping household accounts, or putting on her best face.
E. A. easily made friends wherever she lived be it Starkville, MS; Memphis, TN; Little Rock, AR; Paragould, AR (birthplace of her sons); Plano, TX; or Telephone, TX. She was a gorgeous person inside and out. Her demeanor was that of a Lady of the South. Her personality and warmth were reflected in her smile. She loved golden oldies music and dancing, and socializing with friends. Social media gave her the opportunity to re-connect with many of her life-long buddies and friends. Yes, as a daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, E. A. is warmly remembered by hundreds of people as a truly remarkable person.
No funeral arrangements are planned as she requested cremation and upon her husband’s death their remains will be combined and scattered by their sons according to their request.
Celebrations of her life are at two locations. It is crucial that you contact Terry Schuck at 903-664-2030 or by email at schuckcpcu@gmail.com should you plan to attend one of them and let him know how many will be attending. The first event is at the Hampton Inn Plano Central, Plano, TX on 22 Feb. 2020 from 1-5 p.m.. The second event is at the Courtyard by Marriott, Starkville, MS on 18 Apr 2020 from 1-5 p.m.. Please, if you tell others of Evelyn Ann’s passing they, too, should contact him, if they plan to attend.
Please, no flowers or gifts. If you wish, send memoriam donations. E. A. supported St. Jude’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN (Indeed, in her inimitable way she introduced herself to Danny and Marlo Thomas in the lobby of the Peabody Hotel) and her favorite charitable organization was the Salvation of Army, so consider a donation in memory of her or just give to your own favorite church, charity, animal shelter, or food pantry.
