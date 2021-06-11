Evan Michael Stanley, 17, Marion, passed on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. He was born in Indianapolis on Thursday, January 1, 2004, to Tony and Kathleen (Rogers) Stanley.
Evan was a student at Mississinewa High School and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Evan was always willing to help anyone and always willing to listen. He had an infectious personality and always had a smile on his face. He loved sports and video games. He was very stubborn but also had a good sense of humor (which apparently he got from his twin sister, Megan). He's been described as "charming and a lady’s man." He loved his family and friends and he loved God.
