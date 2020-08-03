It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Evan Joseph Young, 33, Gas City, at 8:41 pm on July 26, 2020. He was born in Logan, West Virginia, on April 19, 1987, to Jeffrey and Linda (Shanks) Young.
Evan was a bright spark in this world, whose time here was cut too short, and he will be deeply missed. He had a contagious smile and loved his nieces and nephews fiercely. He was a great man with a good heart and a strong love for his family, all of whom prayed this day would never come.
When we think of Evan, we think of a little boy who loved to play baseball and pester his sisters. We think of the young man who loved art and mushroom hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. We remember how he loved tattooing and had a huge heart and passion for those with disabilities. We think of a strong man who never gave up despite the obstacles thrown his way, and that is how we will remember him.
Evan leaves behind his parents, Jeffrey (Linda) Young of Gas City; sisters, Stacci (Shane) Landis of Jonesboro and Stephanie (Shane) Riggs of Gas City; nephews, Braxton (Rachel) Zirkle of Bellevue, NE, Gage Landis, and Kagon Riggs; nieces, Rileigh (Dylan) Zirkle and Adisyn Landis; paternal grandmother, Lois Irvin; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Ronald (Virginia) Shanks; paternal grandfathers, Paul Young and Earl Irvin; and aunt, Marta Gillespie.
A memorial visitation for Evan will take place from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a memorial service to celebrate Evan's life will begin at 3:00 pm.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
