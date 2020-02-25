Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Cloudy with periods of light rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, transitioning to light snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected.