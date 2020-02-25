Ethel Rose Love, 91, of Berne, Indiana, Indiana passed away at 5:02 a.m. Feb.22, 2020. She was born on April 20, 1928.
Family and friends may gather at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Feb. 29, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
A service to celebrate her life will follow at 2 p.m. Feb. 29.
Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society 5635 W. 96th Street Indianapolis, Indiana or to Family Life Care 108 S. Jefferson St. Berne, IN. 46711.
Arrangements by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
