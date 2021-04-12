Ethel Kathryn "Katie" Ward, 81, Jonesboro, passed away in her home on Friday, April 9, 2021. She was born in Fox, Arkansas, on Tuesday, May 16, 1939, to Charles Burlin and Irma O. (Kersey) May. On December 19, 1965, she married Charles W. Ward in Marion, and he survives.
Katie graduated from Rural Special High School in Arkansas and worked in food service for Madison-Grant School Corporation for 16 years. She enjoyed gardening and loved reading. She especially loved taking care of her family. Katie attended South Marion Freewill Baptist Church.
