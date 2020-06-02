Estella R. Ricker, 100, of Fairmount, died, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health Care.
Estella was born on October 18, 1919 in Gas City, Indiana, the oldest of 11 children born to the late James William and Mary (Jones) Gerstorff. Estella was the owner of Estella’s Kut-n-Kurl Beauty Shop for over 51 years retiring in 2006 at the age 87. Estella worked as a waitress in Arizona the Air Force Base as well as in Kokomo helping to open the Golden Bear Restaurant. She married Ancil Little on October 19.1935. They had three children, Loren Leroy Little, Mary Ann Smith and Kenneth Little, all who have preceded her in death. She later married Morris Eugene Fenn and Leon Ricker who all preceded her in death. She was a member of the Point Isabell United Methodist Church and the Rebekah Lodge IOOF of Anderson for 55 years and served as a District Deputy three times over three counties. She was president of the Bonnet Club of Fairmount and volunteered at the Fairmount Museum. She taught Sunday School at the Friends Church and worked with Girl Scouts. Estella was always full of spunk, a feisty and fun-loving character. She was very artistic, loved painting and crocheting, tap dancing, playing bingo, and visiting the cassino boats as well as being a big fan of Carol Burnett.
She is survived by six grandchildren; Beth (Mike Click) Holloway, Fairmount, “Shorty” Loren (Terren) Little, Upland, Lori (Bobby) Cameron, Talbott, TN, Kathy (Orville) Brown, Fairmount, Jodi (John) Thomas, Pawleys Island, SC, and Todd (Lisa) Little, Byrdstown, TN; special grandchildren, Mark (Patty) Richards and Phil Osborne; 25 great-grandchildren; 24 great-great grandchildren with one arriving in July and one in August.Siblings; Margaret Moore, Judy Rhodes, and Wendell Gerstorff all of Fairmount and Darlene Shindler of Summitville, John “Bud” (Charlene) Gerstorff, Anderson, and Betty Merritt, Murray, IL
Estella was blessed with a large beautiful family, many wonderful friends, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special cousin, Joyce Thein and friends John and Joann Nave.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Colonial Oaks Nursing Home for the loving care given to our Grandmother, our Nana! A very special thank you to Christy Stanley for always being there for our grandmother and her family.
Along with her parents, husbands and three Children, Estella was also preceded in death by four brothers, Jim, Marion, Ed, and George Gerstorff; 2 grandchildren, Cindy Lee (Little) Richards and Annette Lynn (Smith) Osborne; in-laws, Thelma (Mullins) Little Lowe, Nancy (Barnhart) Little Ladd, and Lonnie Smith.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremations Service, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana where visitation will be on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 3-5 PM with funeral service beginning at 5 PM. Private burial will be at Sunset Memory Garden in Kokomo.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Memorial at Park Cemetery in care of the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
