Esta Kirk, 98, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Esta was born on April 20, 1922, to the late James and Maude Sword, in Jonesville, Virginia. Esta worked as a nurse's aide at Heritage Pointe in Warren for over 18 years. She was a faithful member of Jalapa Chapel for many years. Esta enjoyed quilting, gardening, canning, and raising tobacco. She was such a talented gardener that she was featured in the Sweetser paper for growing the largest cabbages, some of which were 10 pounds! Her plants were a favorite stop for members of the Marion Garden Club. She could grow the most beautiful roses and other flowers. She was one of the very few who were able to grow summer poinsettias in Indiana weather. They would grow to be several feet tall.
Esta is survived by her children, Judy Schott, Alexandria, Frances "Fran" (Tom) Neeley, Marion, Peggy (Ed) Husn, Clarksville, TN, and Janice Wilder, Marion; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Maude; husband, Woodrow Wilson Kirk; daughters, Shirley Workman and Nancy Rose; son, Verlin Kirk; sisters, Lilly Bledsoe and Mary Pogue; brothers, Kermit Sword and Arthur Sword; and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements for Esta have been entrusted to the College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 South Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana, where a visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor James Schroeder officiating. Burial will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Miller's Chapel Cemetery in Jonesville, Virginia, at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Jalapa Chapel, 5158 County Rd 525 W, Marion, Indiana 46952. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
