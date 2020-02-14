Ervin Stuber, 100, of Warren, formerly of Van Buren, passed away at 10:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren. He was born on Wednesday, March 05, 1919, in Grant County. He married Joan (Derbyshire) Stuber on Sunday, Oct. 11, 1942 in Van Buren. Ervin was a 1936 graduate of Warren High School. He was a retired Grant County farmer and horseman. He lived his early years in Jackson Twp. Wells County. Ervin was a member of the Van Buren United Methodist Church, and the Belgian Horse Corporation.
He will be sadly missed by his Son – John D. (Lana) Stuber, Warren, Indiana, Grandchildren – Lindsay Fish, Noblesville, Indiana, John A. Stuber, Van Buren, Indiana, Sarah Aulbach, Tipton, Indiana, Jennifer O”Hair, Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and 8 Great Grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his Father – Roy G. Stuber, Mother – Cleo (Certsinger) Stuber, Wife – Joan (Derbyshire) Stuber, Daughter – Carol Ann Brown, and Brother – Earle Stuber.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Heritage Pointe Applegate Chapel 801 Huntington Ave. Warren on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A service to celebrate Ervin’s life will follow at Heritage Pointe Applegate Chapel at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 with Gerald Moreland officiating. Interment will follow in the Van Buren Cemetery in Van Buren.
Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneral homes.com
