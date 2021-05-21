Ervin E.M. Schwartz, 3 ½ months, of rural Monroe, IN. (Adams County), passed away at 10:45 PM on Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was born on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Fort Wayne, IN.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Ervin E.M. Schwartz Residence 3897 S. 200 E. Monroe on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 12 PM to 8 PM and from 8 AM to 12 PM, Sunday, May 23, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.