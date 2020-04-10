Ervin “Burly” B. Turner, 78, passed away on April 9, 2020, in Converse, Indiana. He was born on Feb. 9, 1942, in Upland, Indiana, to the late Charles and Elsie (Haltom) Turner. Burly was the seventh son, as his father Charles was the seventh son of his siblings. He worked at RCA until the mid-1960s, where he then worked as a crane operator at General Motors in Marion, Indiana for 35 years. Burly married Linda K. (Sprong) Turner on March 31, 1962. He was part of the UAW Local 997. Burly enjoyed golfing and loved being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Burly is survived by his wife, Linda K. Turner, Sweetser; his son, Ervin B. (Diana) Turner, Marion; his daughter, Dawn M. (John) Becker, Converse; his foster-daughter, Dora Hipes, Fairmount; his brother, Delbert (Evadine) Turner, Marion; his grandchildren, Mary K. Small, Jessica Howell, Heather Loftis, Lindsay (Tyler) York, Ricky Gonzales, Troy A. Turner II and Derrik Turner; his great-grandchildren, Kayden Turner, Evie Turner, Selena Ellison, Ryder and Rylee York, Joshua Hazelwood, Luther Small, Henry Gonzales and Tessa Turner; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Howard “Jim” Turner, Charles “Ed” Turner, Carl Turner, Stan Turner, and Richard Turner; his sisters, Eva Dickey, Evelyn Bennett, Freida Brown, Joyce Turner, and Nora Lisenbee; and his son, Troy Turner.
Arrangements for Burly have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 4601 South Western Ave., Marion, Indiana 46953. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. His family will be holding a public memorial service to honor and celebrate Burly’s life at a later date.
Memorial contributions in honor of Burly can be made to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Ave., Marion, Indiana 46953.
Online condolences may be left at www.armeshunt funeralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.