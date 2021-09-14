Ernest Richey, 85, Marion, passed away at 5:49 pm on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Otisco, Indiana, on Thursday, June 4, 1936, to Dallas and Esther (Hopwood) Richey. On July 15, 1956, he married Virginia Chapel, and she survives.
Ernest graduated from Fairmount High School and retired from General Motors in Marion, where he was a tool and die maker, but his true passion was farming. He was a member of Sunnycrest United Methodist Church, NRA, and UAW.
