Eric J. Beedy, passed away on Oct 5, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1957 in Marion to Paul and Phyllis Beedy. Eric attended M.H.S. He drove Semi Trucks for 26 years. He was a member of the Gas City Moose for 28 years.
He leaves behind his mother Phyllis, 2 sisters Debbie Schlecht of Spokane, WA. and Sheila (Jerry) Smith of Fort Wayne, IN. 1 niece, Krista Schlecht, Spokane, WA. And 3 nephews, Andrew & Matthew Smith of Fort Wayne and Tyrel Schlecht of Spokane, WA. One great-nephew, Gauge Smith of Fort Wayne.
