Eric Dean Willis - age 61; a native of van Buren, Indiana and a resident of Mobile, Alabama died Thursday, August 5, 2021.Eric was a U.S. Navy veteran serving as a boatswain mate, and was employed as a boat mechanic for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Olin Willis. He is survived by two children, Tiffany (Steven) Martin and Jason (Ashley) Willis; four grandchildren, Kaydence, Kinsley, Lawson, and Annalee; one sister, Julie (Ron) White; two brothers, Mark (Vera) Willis and Kevin (Shelley) Willis; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.