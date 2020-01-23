Enno F. Schmidt, 83, of Wabash, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1500 South Wabash Street, Wabash, Indiana 46992. Burial will follow at Mississinewa Memorial Cemetery, Somerset.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service starting at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
